Atlantic County on Thursday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths, bringing the respective totals to 4,091 and 247, according to a news release from county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore.
The cases were four males, ages 20-53, and eight females, ages 7 months to 70 years. Galloway Township reported four, followed by Egg Harbor Township (3), Hamilton Township (2), Pleasantville (2) and Hammonton (1).
So far, 2,767 county residents have been cleared as recovered, Gilmore said.
Atlantic County will continue to provide COVID-19 testing by appointment at its drive-thru facility in Northfield at Route 9 and Dolphin Avenue, behind the county public works yard.
Testing is scheduled for each Tuesday through Sept. 29, 9-11:30 a.m.
The test site is available by appointment for both symptomatic and asymptomatic county residents. No prescription is necessary; however, residents must provide proof of county residency and appointment confirmation.
Appointments can be made at aclink.org. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel no less than 24 hours in advance so others may have an opportunity to fill those spots.
A list of additional testing locations in Atlantic County is available at atlantic-county.org/covid/additional-testing-locations.asp.
