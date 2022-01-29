 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
12:15 p.m.: Cape May County government closings and updates
12:15 p.m.: Cape May County government closings and updates

All Cape May County Libraries will be closed Saturday, which includes the main library in Cape May Court House and all branches.

The Cape May County Park and Zoo will be closed Saturday and Sunday for the safety of the staff and animals during the storm.

County officials are also asking people to stay off the roads to give the snowplow crews a chance to safely clear roads.

The County Public Works Department is reporting there are 14 plows and 12 large highway trucks with 14-foot plows in action. There are five Ford F-550 trucks spreading salt along the 410 lane miles of country roads and 28 bridges being cleared throughout the county.

