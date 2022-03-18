114 POUNDS

Gracie Cordasco
Southern Regional
The senior finished third at the South Region. She also placed fourth among the top six medalist at the state tournament. She was first at the Brick Memorial Tournament and was second at Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament. She was in the top six at the Queen of the East. Cordasco and teammate Ella Yanuzzelli were the first two females to place at states in program history.
