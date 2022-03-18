 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
web only

114 POUNDS

  • 0

Gracie Cordasco

Southern Regional

The senior finished third at the South Region. She also placed fourth among the top six medalist at the state tournament. She was first at the Brick Memorial Tournament and was second at Shore Conference Wrestling Tournament. She was in the top six at the Queen of the East. Cordasco and teammate Ella Yanuzzelli were the first two females to place at states in program history.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News