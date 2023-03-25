Olivia Guy
Ocean City
The junior placed third at the South Region tournament and advanced to her second straight state tournament. She was second at the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Queen of the East tournaments. She placed fourth at the Freehold Holiday Tournament. Guy finished 15-7.
