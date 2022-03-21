113 POUNDS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Naame

Kaden Naame

St. Augustine Prep

The junior captured the District 32 title and finished second at the Region 8 tournament. For the second straight season, he made the state tournament. Naame placed third at states and finished the season 27-5.

