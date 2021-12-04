11 Union players in MLS' health and safety protocols ahead of Sunday's Eastern Conference final

The league's rules on how long players in various situations must sit out are not fully known, beyond that a player who tests positive is sidelined for 10 days. It's not known whether being fully vaccinated affects a player's situation, nor for how long a close contact must be out, or any of the other scenarios. But it is known that players can be cleared to play in a given game up to an hour before kickoff.

"We'll put the best possible team out there on the field to try to limit a very, very talented New York City FC team," Curtin said in a news conference Friday. "As the leader of the group, it's my job to get these guys ready. There will be no excuses. We'll go out on the field and we'll give an effort that makes the badge proud."

There are no indications that the game will be postponed, with MLS' championship game set for next Saturday at the home of the finalist with the best regular season record. That was set to be settled Saturday evening by the Western Conference final between the Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake. If No. 4 seed Portland wins at home, it will host the final. If No. 7 seed RSL pulls off another upset, the final will be played at the Eastern Conference final's winner.