11. Shawnee (11) 4-2: Idle
Related to this story
Most Popular
ATLANTIC CITY — CEO of Ocean Casino Resort Terry Glebocki has resigned after turning around the finances of one of the city’s larger casinos d…
CAPE MAY — A city restaurant says four of its employees used a common industry scam to steal thousands of dollars over the past three months.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school board voted to place the superintendent on paid leave and replace the board president during a meeting Tuesda…
An Egg Harbor Township man is accused of sexually assaulting three children he was responsible for babysitting, acting Atlantic County Prosecu…
CAPE MAY — Developer Eustice Mita unveiled plans Tuesday for a 168-room hotel on Beach Avenue, one he said would rival the grand hotels of a c…
ATLANTIC CITY — New Jersey gambling regulators on Thursday approved the sale of half of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort to the Ilitch orga…
Two men were arrested Tuesday in the May fatal shooting of Jahmil Greenidge, 28, in Atlantic City, acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shil…
Dear Savvy Senior: Who qualifies for Social Security survivor benefits? My ex-husband died last year, so I would like to find out if me or my …
Five New York residents have been indicted on charges of trying to steal more than $1.1 million from five Atlantic City casinos in August, act…
Doctors and nurses have battled for more than 18 months to contain the spread of COVID-19. All the while, they have worked to confront another…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE