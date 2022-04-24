11. Cherokee (UR) 7-2
ABSECON — The Hi Point Pub has closed after the state Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control indefinitely suspended its liquor license.
That’s because two employees from AtlantiCare’s cardiovascular department, Brandi Gunning and Christina Muhlbaier, were sitting at another tab…
City Council voted 5-2 to table an ordinance Thursday night that would prohibit alcohol sales in the city between 2 and 9 a.m., except as prov…
NORTH WILDWOOD — A wrong turn into a dangerous inlet led to trouble for a boat captain who ran his boat aground to save his passengers this weekend.
WILDWOOD — As a senior in high school, Susan Negersmith brought her little sister everywhere. She was old enough to drive, but her half-sister…
ATLANTIC CITY — With little discussion or fanfare Tuesday, the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority approved the planning application for…
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — On a quiet side street off Delilah Road, about 100 people waited patiently in a line snaking out the door and down the s…
ATLANTIC CITY — City workers will get substantial raises and the minimum full-time annual salary will increase to $31,000 under a proposed $21…
A federal judge voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transit as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials.
Must win: Former Ocean City baseball standout to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the birth of his new life this summer
This summer, Matt Fumo will celebrate the fifth anniversary of what he says was both the worst and best day of his life.
