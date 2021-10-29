One of kind beach block estate located in sought after St. Leonard’s Tract. Deep 125’ lot affords you every luxury of ample parking and privacy. Boasting 11 Bedrooms, 5 full baths, and one half bath. This home will accommodate not only a large extended family but generations to come. The back yard is truly unique. Magnificent covered deck area with lighting, fan, TV and access to lower patio area. Inviting heated plunge pool/spa with waterfall and lighting features. Extensive landscaping and lighting along with ocean views make this a one of kind "Oasis" in Ventnor…....Other features include. Custom radiator coverings, Ceramic tiled baths, Hardwood flooring, 2 zone AC, Commercial size laundry area with two washers and three dryers, beach/boardwalk access, outside shower, private shower/changing room in basement accessed from exterior, pull down attic, two car garage, ample parking, newly renovated from porch with non-slip surface and professional landscaping, vinyl fencing, EP Henry patio, Inground plunge pool/spa (heated), Security system, New roof 2021.
11 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $1,750,000
