10. Wildwood 23-5
Mayor Marty Small Sr.’s new constituent services director lived in every ward of the city as a child.
PLEASANTVILLE — The local school district has investigated and addressed an incident in which a racial slur was reportedly used, acting Superi…
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority Board of Directors on Tuesday unanimously approved a deal to sell three former r…
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An adult and two children were injured in a crash Friday evening on Pitney Road, police said.
NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County commissioners voted Tuesday not to investigate the finances of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, after ACU…
People strolling outside Tanger Outlets The Walk may do a doubletake at the sight through a storefront window of a few people posing behind a …
BRIDGETON — Police said a local man attempted to seize a police officer's gun when authorities tried to arrest him early Monday morning.
LINWOOD — Some people watch things happen, others let things happen, but Mainland Regional High School Business Administrator Kim Robinson mad…
The family of Irving Mayren-Guzman filed a civil lawsuit Thursday against the owners of a Pleasantville strip club after the 19-year-old Egg H…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A teacher who was fired from William Davies Middle School last month following a prior arrest was arrested again — this ti…
