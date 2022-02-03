10. The bubble: Last weekend’s snow caused The John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River – the site of many indoor track and field meets – to partially deflate. Meets scheduled for the complex this week were cancelled or moved to another site. The bubble should be ready to go by the time the state sectional meets start on Feb. 11
Winter track meet at Bennett Center is cancelled tomorrow… pic.twitter.com/z9wBryZCUL— OCNJSD Athletics (@OCRedRaiders) January 30, 2022
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today