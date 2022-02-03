 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10. The bubble
0 Comments

10. The bubble

  • 0

10. The bubble: Last weekend’s snow caused The John Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River – the site of many indoor track and field meets – to partially deflate. Meets scheduled for the complex this week were cancelled or moved to another site. The bubble should be ready to go by the time the state sectional meets start on Feb. 11

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News