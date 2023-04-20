2023 Ocean County Golf Champions! What a day to be a Ram! This team shot a record round of 396! Maddy 2nd Sami T4th Laina 10th! Wow! Team effort! Proud Coach! Roll Rams! Well Earned! pic.twitter.com/rfQkN9n7OD— Jeff Reilly (@JeffReilly24) April 18, 2023
The Rams won the Ocean County championship by 33 strokes over second-place Central Regional on Monday. Madelyn Beirne shot an 88 to lead Southern.
