10. OLMA softball: Rebecca Steiger is the new OLMA softball coach. She played at Drew University and was an OLMA assistant the past three seasons.
OLMA welcomes Rebecca Steiger as its new Head Varsity Softball Coach! pic.twitter.com/IR3Xg6zsSw— OLMA Athletics (@OLMAathletics) February 9, 2022
