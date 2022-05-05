 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

10. Military Appreciation Day

  • 0

Mainland Regional’s Support Our Troops Club held a military appreciation day before the Mustangs softball team hosted Holy Spirit last Monday. Fans, students and staff got to check out a Blackhawk helicopter.

Military Appreciation Day at Mainland Regional

Blackhawk helicopter flies over the Mainland Regional football field press box. Photo provided by Mainland.
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News