10 Bedroom Home in Ventnor - $3,500,000

COMPLETELY RENOVATED PRIVATE ESTATE AT THE SHORE! Rare in the historic St. Leonards Tract where stately homes abound. A home with 10 bedrooms, 8.5 baths all luxuriously finished. When you enter you will be welcomed by a center hall finished with barrel ceilings and glass pockets doors on each side you can see the family and living rooms. Throughout the main floor are 9' ceilings embellished with deep coffered ceilings. Pass through the den to find a sundrenched kitchen that would satisfy even the fussiest of chefs. Cabinets clad in quartzite with an 2.5" thick island top. A large farm sink, prep sink, separate Subzero refrigerator, and 48" wide wolf cooktop & double oven. A breakfast area, oversized windows and tall glass doors. Swing door off the kitchen will lead you to a laundry room complete with dog wash station & plenty of storage. Take the main stairs or the 4-STOP ELEVATOR to the 2nd floor where you will find a fabulous OWNER'S SUITE THAT IS OVER 500 SQFT. Marble tile in the master bath, soaking tub, high-end Rohl fixtures & rain shower. Private deck from master. 2 bedroom suites and a bedroom or office space finishes off the 2nd floor. A 2nd floor wrap around deck overlooks the 500 SQFT IN GROUND POOL and lavish landscape. Head up to the 3rd floor offering an en-suite and 15' vaulted ceiling. 2 more bedrooms with Jack & Jill bath and a den round out the third floor! Full basement! Off-street parking for 6 CARS and 3-car garage. JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK!
