10 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $480,000

INVESTOR ALERT! This Lower Chelsea home is only one block to the beach! The main level has SPACIOUS living room with a wood burning fire place opening up to a large dining room right of is a large bedroom with a bathroom! On the second floor there is 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and the top floor has 2 large bedrooms! Just a short walk to the beach, boardwalk, Stockton, and Tropicana! CALL TODAY!

