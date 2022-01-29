 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
10:34 a.m.: Atlantic County road crews dealing with a foot-plus of snow
0 Comments

10:34 a.m.: Atlantic County road crews dealing with a foot-plus of snow

  • 0

Atlantic County officials have asked residents to further assists road crews in how they shovel snow.

Residents who shovel their way out of their driveways should place snow on the down side of the street, which is to the left of the driveway as facing it from the road.

As of 10 a.m., officials also report minimal power outages. There were 19 active outages affecting 126 Atlantic City Electric customers, county public information officer Linda Gilmore said. Residents are encouraged to keep electronic devices charged in the event of a possible outage.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News