10:34 a.m.: Atlantic County road crews dealing with a foot-plus of snow

Atlantic County officials have asked residents to further assists road crews in how they shovel snow.
Residents who shovel their way out of their driveways should place snow on the down side of the street, which is to the left of the driveway as facing it from the road.
As of 10 a.m., officials also report minimal power outages. There were 19 active outages affecting 126 Atlantic City Electric customers, county public information officer Linda Gilmore said. Residents are encouraged to keep electronic devices charged in the event of a possible outage.
