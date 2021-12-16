 Skip to main content
1. The July 29 tornado outbreak
The second busiest tornado season in New Jersey's recorded history saw the second biggest one day outbreak on July 29, capping off this year's list. 

Six tornadoes tore through the Garden State on that July Thursday. Half were in Ocean County. They included (EF rating, from zero to five, included):

- An EF-0 tornado in Jackson Township that touched down at 8:04 p.m.

- An EF-1 tornado in Barnegat Township that touched down at 8:42 p.m.

- An EF-2 tornado that start at 9:03 p.m. in the eastern portion of Waretown. This this crossed the Barnegat Bay as a waterspout. It then struck Long Beach Island moving through the High Bar Harbor section of Long Beach Township, as well as Barnegat Light. 

The fast-moving storms left people without power, caused minor injuries and damaged homes, leaving some temporarily displaced.

It was the EF-2 tornado that drew the most attention. The 4.2 mile track, with winds of 115 mph was only the second tornado to hit the island since the 1950s, though a tornado last year did cross over the Route 72 bridge.

Emergency crews worked through the night to render aid to the area. By Friday morning, most of High Bar Harbor’s power had been restored with the exception of about 15 houses that sustained extensive damage.

These six tornadoes were a part of the 13 that twisted through New Jersey. That's extremely above average, which is two. The 2021 mark only fell shy of the 17 in 1989 for the highest mark. 

The largest one day tornado outbreak was seven. That occurred in November 1989. 

Breaking News