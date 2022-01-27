 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1. The Egg Harbor Township boys and Mainland Regional girls basketball teams
0 Comments

1. The Egg Harbor Township boys and Mainland Regional girls basketball teams

  • 0

1. The Egg Harbor Township boys and Mainland Regional girls basketball teams: Both avoided upsets Wednesday and stayed on pace to be the top seeds in next month’s Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. EHT (14-1) beat Hammonton 57-46. Mainland (12-1) topped Absegami 38-35.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News