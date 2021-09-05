1 teen dead, 2 hurt after beach rescue

HIGHLANDS — A 17-year-old youth died after he and two teenage companions were pulled from the ocean while swimming at a New Jersey beach, authorities said.
National Parks Service officials said two 17-year-old males and a 17-year-old female got into trouble off Beach B at Sandy Hook National Recreation Area on Saturday afternoon.
Parks service representative Daphne Yun said they were rescued by lifeguards, rangers and emergency medical technicians at the Sandy Hook unit of Gateway National Recreation Area.
Yun said one male was pronounced dead at the scene and the other teenagers were taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, where a condition report wasn’t immediately available. Yun said she didn’t have the names and hometowns of the teens.
Yun said Beach B is an “unprotected, non-lifeguarded area” and said visitors should swim only where and when lifeguards are present.
Two arrested on drug, weapons charges: Two people from Pennsylvania, including a juvenile, were arrested early Wednesday morning in Wildwood Crest on drug and weapons charges, police said.
Clayton Robinson, 19, and a 17-year-old, both from Glenside, Pennsylvania, were charged following a motor vehicle stop near Orchid Road and New Jersey Avenue at 12:01 a.m. During the stop, the occupants were found to be in possession of the anti-anxiety medication alprazolam without a prescription and psilocybin mushrooms, police said.
Officers also found a loaded handgun in the passenger compartment, police said.
Both were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a large-capacity magazine and possession of a defaced firearm. Robinson also was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and multiple traffic violations.
Robinson was sent to the Cape May County jail pending court, and the 17-year-old was sent to a juvenile detention facility.
Man pleads guilty to attempted murder: A Millville man pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a stabbing that occurred in March at a Toms River hotel, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said Wednesday.
Carles Bryant, 34, will be sentenced Oct. 13. The state is seeking a term of 15 years in prison, Billhimer said in a news release.
About 10:30 p.m. March 3, Toms River police responded to a call at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue for a fight that took place in the lobby involving Bryant and a woman.
When officers arrived, they found a female victim unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her head, face and body. She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where she was treated for her injuries and eventually released.