1. St. Joseph Academy (1) 24-1
Don’t call them selfish.
BRIDGETON — “18, 19, 20, 21 …” Terence Ridgeway counted aloud, breathlessly, as he used his hands to perform chest compressions on 30-year-old…
TRENTON — Masks will no longer be required and social distancing rules will end in New Jersey retail businesses and food and beverage establis…
BRIGANTINE — At 71, Herbie Allen got one of the most unusual compliments of his life when a health care worker told him he has “perfect poop.”
UPDATE: Heather Kaczynski has been found, Galloway police said Saturday afternoon.
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead and 12 others injured after a shooting at a house party with hundreds of people Saturday night in Cum…
CAPE MAY — Police activated emergency lockdown procedures Thursday after receiving a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of New York Avenue.
LONGPORT — A borough man died Saturday after he was found in the water Friday evening, police said.
SEA ISLE CITY — Visitors to the resort this summer will notice something a bit uncommon to the northeast.
Swimming at 'blue holes' in NJ Pinelands is so popular thanks to social media, state is closing some areas
Social media users in search of “blue hole” swimming in New Jersey have helped drive an “unprecedented” number of people to the once hidden sp…
