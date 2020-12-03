 Skip to main content
1. Spartans are No. 1
Holy Spirit's Patrick Smith #4 carries the ball up the middle against Lenape's defense during the first of the West Jersey Football League Pod A final at Holy Spirit High School Friday Nov 20, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Defensive back C.J. Egrie and the rest of the Holy Spirit High School football seniors didn’t know what to think this summer.

They weren’t sure if they would have a season because of COVID-19.

“We knew if we had a season, we had to make the most of it,” Egrie said. “We thought we were going to get our season canceled halfway through because of all the schools that were closing down. We got lucky, and we made it happen.”

The Spartans certainly did.

Patrick Smith rushed 34 times for 220 yards and two touchdowns as Spirit claimed the mythical South Jersey championship with a 21-7 win over Lenape in the West Jersey Football League Pod A final Nov. 20

