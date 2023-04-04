Chicken alla Diavola with Broccoli

Servings: 4

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon dried thyme

1¼ teaspoons red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

4 12-ounce bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts or 3 pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs, trimmed and patted dry

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 pounds broccoli crowns, cut into 3-inch florets

8 medium garlic cloves, peeled

1 tablespoon grated lemon zest, plus lemon wedges to serve

½ cup chopped drained peperoncini

¼ cup lightly packed fresh oregano, chopped

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oven to 475 degrees with a rack in the middle position. In a large bowl, stir together the thyme, pepper flakes, and 2 teaspoons each salt and black pepper. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the mix onto all sides of the chicken. To the remaining seasoning mix in the bowl, add the ¼ cup oil and the broccoli, then toss to coat.

Place the garlic in the center of a rimmed baking sheet, then arrange the chicken, skin up, around the garlic; this placement helps prevent the garlic from scorching during roasting. Arrange the broccoli in an even layer around the chicken. Roast until the thickest part of the breasts (if using) reaches 160 degrees and the thickest part of the thighs (if using) reaches 175 degrees, about 30 minutes.

Using tongs, transfer the chicken and broccoli to a serving platter. Transfer the garlic to a medium bowl and, using a fork, mash to a rough paste. Carefully pour ¼ cup water onto the baking sheet and scrape up any browned bits. Pour the pan juices over the garlic and add the lemon zest and peperoncini, then whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Pour the sauce over the chicken and broccoli, then sprinkle with oregano. Serve with lemon wedges.