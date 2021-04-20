1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at N.Y. grocery store

The seven arrested were charged with a misdemeanor for interfering with a commission meeting by physical action or verbal utterance, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said in a statement. District Attorney Charme Allen has declined to release the video even as pressure mounts, saying it could damage the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the shooting. “To release any part of the evidence in this case before we have collected all the evidence may taint things that are still being done,” Allen said last week.

On Tuesday, the Knoxville branch of the NAACP joined the call to release the footage. Branch president the Rev. Sam Brown said Allen’s refusal to release the footage “further erodes the already waning trust the community has for law enforcement and the criminal justice system.”

“We have to move forward to a place of healing and love and that only begins with the revelation of the truth,” Brown said.

Other officials, including Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, police Chief Eve Thomas and three of the four officers involved in the shooting also have called for the release of the video.