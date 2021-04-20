1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at N.Y. grocery store

A man suspected of shooting three workers inside a manager's office at a Long Island, New York, grocery store Tuesday, killing one of them, was arrested after fleeing the scene and remaining at large for several hours, police said. Nassau County Executive Laura Curran tweeted around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday that Gabriel DeWitt Wilson was in police custody. Information on charges and a lawyer who could speak on Wilson's behalf wasn't immediately available.
The shooting happened around 11 a.m. inside an office upstairs from the shopping floor at the Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. There were about a “couple hundred” shoppers inside the store at the time, he said. “They told us to just run and get out, and that’s what we did,” shopper Laura Catanese told News 12 Long Island.
Barbara Butterman told Newsday she heard four or five shots while shopping for produce, initially thinking the sound was something falling in the back storeroom.
“Everyone was running around upstairs where offices were,” Butterman told the newspaper.
The name of the victims have not been made public. The man who was killed was a 49-year-old store employee, Ryder said. The two wounded were hospitalized and were conscious and alert. Police identified the suspected gunman as Wilson and gave a date of birth for him indicating he is 31 years old. He had been employed by that store, but it was unclear whether he was still working there, Ryder said.
Wilson was wearing all black and carrying a small handgun as he fled westbound on Hempstead Turnpike, Ryder told reporters at a news conference. He was arrested after police converged on a neighborhood in nearby Hempstead, which is east of the grocery store.
Curran told News 12 that law enforcement “cast a wide net to locate the shooter.” She said the shooting was “one of the most serious incidents we've had in a very, very long time.”
The shooting in West Hempstead followed a rash of recent mass shootings across the county, including one on March 22 that left 10 people dead at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.
Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers with long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.
Curran said nearby schools have been told not to admit visitors and residents were asked to remain indoors.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was directing state police to assist local police.
“I’m praying for the victims, and my heart breaks for their families and loved ones,” Cuomo said in a statement.
West Hempstead is near the New York City-Nassau County border and about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of midtown Manhattan.
Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid said in a statement that the company is “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence” and that the West Hempstead store will remain closed until further notice.
“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation,” Reid said.
Stop & Shop is a grocery chain in the northeastern U.S. owned by the Dutch company Ahold Delhaize.
Bush criticizes GOP isolationism, anti-immigration rhetoric: George W. Bush says the Republican Party he served as president has become “isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist” and says he’s especially concerned about anti-immigration rhetoric. “It's a beautiful country we have and yet it's not beautiful when we condemn, call people names and scare people about immigration,” Bush told NBC's “Today” show on Tuesday.
Bush, who was in New York to preside over a naturalization ceremony, said his new book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” aims to ”elevate the discourse."
The former president did not mention Donald Trump, who aggressively curbed both legal and illegal immigration during his tenure and sought to build a “big, beautiful wall” at the southwest border with Mexico to keep out migrants. Trump, a fellow Republican, disparaged the migrants as invaders and “illegal aliens” and, as a candidate, referred to Mexicans as "rapists."
But Trump has dominated the Republican Party, even out of office. Hard-right House Republicans last week discussed forming an America First Caucus, which one document described as championing “Anglo-Saxon political traditions” and warning that mass immigration was putting the “unique identity” of the U.S. at risk. Bush, asked to describe the state of the party, replied, “I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist and, to a certain extent, nativist.” He added, “It's not exactly my vision as an old guy, but I'm just an old guy that's put out to pasture.”
Protesters seeking release of school shooting video arrested: Seven protesters demanding the release of police body camera video of a student's fatal shooting at a Tennessee high school have been arrested. Those charged were among dozens of demonstrators who filed into a Knox County Commission meeting Monday evening and raised their fists, news outlets reported. Most remained silent, but some were vocal in calling for authorities to release video from the April 12 shooting at Knoxville's Austin-East Magnet High School that killed Anthony J. Thompson Jr., who was 17.
The seven arrested were charged with a misdemeanor for interfering with a commission meeting by physical action or verbal utterance, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said in a statement. District Attorney Charme Allen has declined to release the video even as pressure mounts, saying it could damage the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s probe into the shooting. “To release any part of the evidence in this case before we have collected all the evidence may taint things that are still being done,” Allen said last week.
On Tuesday, the Knoxville branch of the NAACP joined the call to release the footage. Branch president the Rev. Sam Brown said Allen’s refusal to release the footage “further erodes the already waning trust the community has for law enforcement and the criminal justice system.”
“We have to move forward to a place of healing and love and that only begins with the revelation of the truth,” Brown said.
Other officials, including Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, police Chief Eve Thomas and three of the four officers involved in the shooting also have called for the release of the video.
The mayor said the video was essential to restoring trust in police. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially said the student fired at police before he was killed, then later said the bullet that wounded an officer did not come from the student’s gun.
Meanwhile, officials were preparing to reopen the school Wednesday. All students will be screened with a metal detector wand as they enter the building, the school principal told news outlets.
UK toughens its carbon target before Biden climate summit: The U.K. government on Tuesday set itself a tough new climate target, pledging to cut carbon emissions by more than three-quarters of their 1990 levels by 2035 while closing a loophole that had left much of the pollution from airplanes and ships out of the tally. The goal was announced ahead of a virtual climate summit that U.S. President Joe Biden plans to host on Thursday.
Environmental activists welcomed the decision to include for the first time Britain's share of emissions from international aviation and shipping in the new carbon-cutting goal. The government says its plan will put the U.K. on course to meet its target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The new target will be enshrined in law, with legislation introduced in Parliament on Wednesday and expected to be on the statute books by summer.
“The U.K. will be home to pioneering businesses, new technologies and green innovation as we make progress to net zero emissions, laying the foundations for decades of economic growth in a way that creates thousands of jobs,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
Johnson, who is set to host a major global climate summit, known as COP26, in Glasgow in November, said he hoped other world leaders would “follow our lead and match our ambition.”
Britain previously pledged to slash emissions by 68% by 2030, one of the most ambitious targets among developed nations.
The government’s Climate Change Committee recommended the 2035 target last year, and said achieving it would require more electric vehicles, expanded wind power capacity and a reduction in meat and dairy consumption.
Rebecca Newsom of Greenpeace U.K. welcomed the commitment but said “targets are much easier to set than they are to meet, so the hard work begins now.”
The U.N.'s top climate official also praised the new British target and the decision to factor emissions from transportation into the accounting.
“Shipping and aviation are two critical sectors that need to be addressed,” Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, told The Associated Press. “I hope this kind of very bold and courageous step forward can be followed” by others.
The United States, the world's second-biggest polluter after China, is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
One figure that has been widely proposed as both ambitious and politically realistic ahead of the virtual climate summit hosted by Biden is for the U.S. to halve its emissions compared to 2005. Compared to the baseline of 1990 used by most other nations, that would amount to a 41% cut, according to calculations by the data analytics firm Rhodium Group.
The European Union, which Britain left last year, hopes to finalize a binding climate law this week. Governments agreed last year to cut the 27-nation bloc's emissions by at least 55% over the next decade compared to 1990, but lawmakers in the European Parliament are demanding a higher target of 60% and the exclusion of natural carbon sinks, such as forest, from the equation.
Andrew Murphy, aviation director at the activist group Transport & Environment, said the EU should also adopt Britain's practice of including emissions from planes and ships in its climate target.
“If the U.K., with an economy so reliant on aviation and shipping, can do this, then Europe has no excuses,” he said.