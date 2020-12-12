 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1. Holy Spirit
0 comments

1. Holy Spirit

spt_HSFB

Running back Devin Lee breaks a tackle for a long run against Atlantic City at Holy Spirit High School. Atlantic City, NJ. November 26, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For The Press of Atlantic City )

1. Holy Spirit 8-0: Won the West Jersey Football League Pod A title

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News