1. Egg Harbor Township boys track and field:

The Eagles finished 9-0 to win the Cape-Atlantic League American Conference.
Last two dual meets of the season today over Mainland and Prep. This brings our record to 9-0 and we are the Cape Atlantic League American Division Champions. It also brings out consecutive dual meet win streak to 51! Next up. Championship season #ehtpride pic.twitter.com/IxHNtVNdUS— EHTHS Boys Track and Field (@ehttrackfield) May 10, 2022
Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today