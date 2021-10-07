1 Bedroom Home in Port Republic - $51,900

Fantastic opportunity to have your very own get away with this 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished 2003 Forest River Summit Park Model with lakefront views located at Chestnut Lake. This home features a 3 season room, living room, kitchen, a 12x15 concrete patio with permanent roof to keep you cool and dry. Amenities include incredible fishing, swimming pool, basketball, shuffle boards, horse shoes, clubhouse with card table, pool table and TV. Only minutes away from boat ramp to inter coastal, short drive to Atlantic City Casinos, Beach and Boardwalk.