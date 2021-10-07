 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Port Republic - $51,900

1 Bedroom Home in Port Republic - $51,900

1 Bedroom Home in Port Republic - $51,900

Fantastic opportunity to have your very own get away with this 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished 2003 Forest River Summit Park Model with lakefront views located at Chestnut Lake. This home features a 3 season room, living room, kitchen, a 12x15 concrete patio with permanent roof to keep you cool and dry. Amenities include incredible fishing, swimming pool, basketball, shuffle boards, horse shoes, clubhouse with card table, pool table and TV. Only minutes away from boat ramp to inter coastal, short drive to Atlantic City Casinos, Beach and Boardwalk.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News