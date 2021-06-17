1 Bedroom Home in Mullica Township - $77,500

Mullica Township -*Looking for love* Take this home, rebuild/refresh, bring it back to life with your own personal attention and care. With effort and vision, the potential is here! Property is located on highly traveled White Horse Pike with great visibility. Perhaps a favorable location for your business goals? Any interest in the home/building should include expectation for an almost complete renovation. With this being known, Property will be sold "as-is" with no guarantees leaving the adventure for completion open to your heart's desire.