1 Bedroom Home in Motts Creek - $224,900

1 Bedroom Home in Motts Creek - $224,900

1 Bedroom Home in Motts Creek - $224,900

Waterfront home with 8 boat slips! Home recently remodeled with 1 bedroom 1 bath, hot water baseboard heat. Home is currently rented at $800 per month and boat slips rent at $800 per season per slip. Motts Crick living at it's best!

