Waterfront home with 8 boat slips! Home recently remodeled with 1 bedroom 1 bath, hot water baseboard heat. Home is currently rented at $800 per month and boat slips rent at $800 per season per slip. Motts Crick living at it's best!
1 Bedroom Home in Motts Creek - $224,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officials have decided guards will not train on or use the boats for at least the remainder of the year.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Thirteen South Jersey residents who were recently hired by Global Crossing Airlines, aka GlobalX, to serve as its first …
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — Friends and fellow lifeguards sat on the beach and sobbed Tuesday at the spot where a 19-year-old lifeguard was killed by …
MARGATE — Warren and Donna Tasca wish the city never tried to replace the water and sewer main near their North Clermont Avenue home.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally posted on May 13, 2019
MAYS LANDING — Most brick-and-mortar retail stores have spent the past year trying to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP — A lifeguard was killed by a lightning strike that injured seven others Monday afternoon in the South Seaside Park section …
BRIDGETON — Two New Jersey prison guards have been indicted on charges including assault and misconduct after one of the guards entered an inm…
If your payment card numbers were stolen in a massive Wawa data breach, you can now request gift cards or cash under a proposed class action s…
VENTNOR — Little remains of a century-old church at 7117 Ventnor Ave., as a demolition team tears through the landmark building to make way fo…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE