1 Bedroom Home in Longport - $15,000

Fabulous Longport Seaview condo with ocean views! Beautifully renovated one bedroom, one bath unit, (695 sq ft) is the perfect get away for your summer retreat. The condo is available for rent June 1st - August 3rd, 2022. This Beach front building is located at the "Point" in Longport and offers a pool, seasonal cafe, community room and more. Call today!

