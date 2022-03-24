1 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $1,350

Beautiful 1br 1ba located on the first floor! New kitchen, with granite countertops, new dishwasher, stove, freshly painted, open layout, renovated bathroom, new floors, and more. Requires good credit, good income, and good references. Security deposit 1.5 months and first-month rent are due prior to moving in. No pets or smoking allowed. Credit report, and background check required to be paid by the applicant $30.00. All are welcome to apply. Owner holds NJ Real Estate License.