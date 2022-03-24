 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $1,350

1 Bedroom Home in Hamilton Township - $1,350

Beautiful 1br 1ba located on the first floor! New kitchen, with granite countertops, new dishwasher, stove, freshly painted, open layout, renovated bathroom, new floors, and more. Requires good credit, good income, and good references. Security deposit 1.5 months and first-month rent are due prior to moving in. No pets or smoking allowed. Credit report, and background check required to be paid by the applicant $30.00. All are welcome to apply. Owner holds NJ Real Estate License.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News