1 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $99,000

1 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $99,000

Quaint And Cozy Aptly Describes This Updated 1910 Log Cabin. This Studio Log Cabin Living Enjoys ALL NEW WINDOWS, NEW ROOF, NEW PLUMBING, NEW ELECTRIC, NEW SHOWER, AND NEW BACK DOOR. Relax On Your Front Porch With A Cold Drink In The Summer. Perfect For That Place To Lay Your Head OR VRBO It For That Saavy Investment! Move Right In To This Single Family Home For Less Than $100K. You Won't Find This Anywhere Else In Town! Easy to Show!

