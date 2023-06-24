Unique opportunity in Galloway Township. Beautiful and spacious RV located in the year-round Sun Resorts-Shady Pines Mobile Home Park in a serene residential area. The park is in Galloway near shopping and minutes to beaches. The site includes a shed for storage and a deck for enjoying long summer days. The RV unit has an outdoor TV. The RV contains lots of cabinets for storage and a nice size closet in the main bedroom. There is a sleeper sofa in the living room. Open floorplan with kitchen island adorned by pendant lighting. Cozy up next to the electric heated fireplace in the living room during the colder seasons. The fireplace can also create ambiance without heat. This is a must see! Buyer must be approved for land/lot rent directly through Shady Pines Mobile Home and RV Park. This is an all adult (18 and over) residence. *Amenities galore, clubhouse, pool, game room, laundry facilities, playground, and the list goes on.
1 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $23,000
