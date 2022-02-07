 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $189,900

1 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $189,900

1 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $189,900

Great little home, 1 bed 1 bath. This home has been well taken care of with all maintenance items up to date. Roof was replaced in 2016. All appliances are within 4 years old. Mitsubishi Slim line Heat and air unit that dose and excellent job keeping it comfortable. Laminate flooring throughout, well and septic have just been serviced this home is ready for its new owners. Zoned CC2 Commercial Residential. and Low taxes 3,197

