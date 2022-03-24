1 Bedroom Home in Galloway Township - $1,250

SHOWING WILL OPEN UP ON SUN. 12PM -2PM ONLY-MARCH 27TH. AFTER APRIL 1ST, SHOWING SLOTS WILL OPEN UP MORE- UNLESS A RENTAL AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED. Looking for a wonderful place to reside? Smithville is quite charming in more ways than one. Much to do in this pretty little historic community. This first flr. condo boasts a one bdrm that's ample sized that have new vinyl floors. Full bathroom. Big bright Livingroom with a fireplace. Eat in kitchen with a stackable laundry closet. Super clean. Ready for a new tenant on April 5th. Current tenant in place is moving out March 31st. Showings may be difficult until then. Please be patient. At this time, no pets are allowed. Per Owner. THERE IS A $100.00 MOVE IN FEE THAT WILL BE COLLECTED FROM TENANT...THIS COVERS ONLY A PORTION OF THE REQUIREMENTS FROM THE TOWNE OF SMITHVILLE. LANDLORD WILL PAY THE REST. FROM THERE ON- TENANT SHALL PAY $50.00 UPON EACH RENEWAL DATE.