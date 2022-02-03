 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $72,000

INVESTOR/BUILDER ALERT ... Mobile home AND land is being sold AS-IS. All municipal permits, certifications, applications, testing, survey, demolition will be Buyer's responsibility and at Buyer's expense. MAKE AN OFFER! *** PROPERTY IS ALREADY CONNECTED AND SERVICED BY PUBLIC UTILITIES: PUBLIC WATER, PUBLIC SEWER, GAS AND ELECTRIC. ***

