1 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $56,000

(THIS RESORT IS NOT FOR YEAR ROUND LIVING) Super cute, affordable vacation home for sale in The Egg Harbor River Resort. Enjoy three seasons here as the park is open March 1 - November 1. The home features a large front and back porch, an outdoor fire pit, indoor natural gas fireplace in the 3 season Florida room, central air, natural gas forced air heat, gas stove, mostly furnished, and large bay windows. With a free on-site laundry room, a swimming pool, and a rec center, the resort is nestled in the woods and has access to a creek leading to the Great Egg Harbor River; perfect for canoes or kayaks. New Roof in 2017, hot water heater in 2015, gas fireplace 2014, refrigerator 2017, natural gas conversion 2017, new bedroom floors 2021, new sunroom (Florida room) floors 2021. Head to the Ocean City beaches in about 15 minutes.