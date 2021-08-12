 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $50,000

1 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $50,000

1 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor City - $50,000

An investor's dream opportunity. Located in a convenient location, not far from local grocery/convenient stores, parkway or expressway. This property is a non-conforming lot. **NEWER ROOF, FRONT AND SIDE DOOR, WINDOWS, ETC. APPLIANCES INSIDE TO BE SOLD WITH THE PROPERTY. Property is being sold in strictly “As-Is” condition. Seller will not make any repairs or provide Buyer with credits for repairs. Buyer is responsible for obtaining CO and any town required inspections. Cash offers only--all offers MUST be submitted with Proof of Funds.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News