1 Bedroom Home in Beach Haven - $549,000

Very spacious 800 sq. ft. BAYFRONT Condo located in LBI's ''Queen City'', Beach Haven. Southwesterly exposure provides the perfect orientation for beautiful sunsets all summer and throughout the year. One large bedroom, 1 full bath, open living/dining/kitchen area, laundry are, deck, ground level storage areas, assigned parking and a BOAT SLIP all make this a really great buy. Some TLC and a coastal interior design will take this condo to the next level. The location here is outstanding: walking distance to ocean beaches, shopping, theatre, fine dining, amusements and museums. Offered furnished. Not a rental but projected at $1,600 - $1,800 per week.

