1 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $900

Yearly rental! First floor of duplex- Walking distance to Tropicana Casino, local businesses and restaurants! Recently updated features one bedroom and one bathroom, living room and an eat in kitchen. Tenants must provide a background check and credit report. $1,350 Security Deposit and first months rent $900 due upon signing of lease.

