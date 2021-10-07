1 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $64,900

**OFFER ACCEPTED-NO MORE SHOWINGS**It's all about the LOCATION! Super cute and cozy one bedroom unit only a block and a half from the beach in the historic Biarritz Condominiums. This first floor unit is in a secure building located directly across from the Tropicana Casino and is central to all that Atlantic City has to offer. Perfect vacation spot, summer rental or year round rental. Low taxes and association fees. Close to Public Transportation. Coin-op Laundromat On Site.