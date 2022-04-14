1 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $14,000

Since this unit was just completely renovated, you will be the first tenant, to enjoy your summer vacation with “Everything Brand New” top to bottom. Surround yourself in complete luxury. A tasteful kitchen designed with beautiful cabinetry, all new appliances & a spacious spectacular bathroom! Take a relaxing shower in super luxurious extra.large stall. Even has the top.of.the.line brand new washer & dryer units, to clean those heavier beach towels for added convenience. This unit has its own door entrance located on a very nice street. Only one block to beach & Boardwalk. Privacy is a definite in this unit. more photos to come when furnished … lov where you live ;) Wi-Fi Also Included In Rental fee