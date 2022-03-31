 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $1,200

Nicely maintained 1 BR corner unit in Brighton Towers. All utilities are included in rent. Tenant pays Television, Telephone and Internet service. Tenants must meet minimum income and credit requirements. No Pets in building. No Smoking of any substance inside unit or in building common areas. Parking in garage can be leased from Association upon availability, or tenant can lease space in a private lot across the street or get city parking permit. $35 each adult application fee. Tenant occupied showings by appt. only with 24 Hr notice. Currently tenant occupied until end of June. Showings after 1:30pm due to tenant work schedule. Listing agent to screen all applicants and prepare lease - exceptions.

