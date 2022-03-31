1 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $1,150

Landmark Towers, 3rd Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit. Final finishes being completed to this unit. Rent includes, heat, water, sewer. Tenant pays for electric, cable and internet. Expect to have it ready April 15. Building offers security code entrance doors, laundry and convenient location to all public transportation. Parking at garage on an "as available basis" from Association and runs $100/month. Located in the University District close to Stockton University. Listing agent will manage the rental for owner and all screening done by Listing agent. No outside reports can be accepted. Proof of income 2 1/2 X the rent amount is needed and credit over 620 will be required for approval. No pets and no smoking of any substance will be permitted in condo. Renters Insurance is required. Application is done online and is $35 per adult over 18 which is paid online.