Landmark Towers, 3rd Floor 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit. Final finishes being completed to this unit. Rent includes, heat, water, sewer. Tenant pays for electric, cable and internet. Expect to have it ready April 15. Building offers security code entrance doors, laundry and convenient location to all public transportation. Parking at garage on an "as available basis" from Association and runs $100/month. Located in the University District close to Stockton University. Listing agent will manage the rental for owner and all screening done by Listing agent. No outside reports can be accepted. Proof of income 2 1/2 X the rent amount is needed and credit over 620 will be required for approval. No pets and no smoking of any substance will be permitted in condo. Renters Insurance is required. Application is done online and is $35 per adult over 18 which is paid online.
1 Bedroom Home in Atlantic City - $1,150
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Egg Harbor Township native will make history presenting at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
ATLANTIC CITY — In November, a line of city and state officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Marty Small Sr., dug shovels into a moun…
CAPE MAY — With plans for renovations at the city’s welcome center, including an expansion of the available parking spaces, members of City Co…
At an Ocean City school board meeting, speakers decry treatment of high school players who criticized coach
Several speakers at the school board meeting accused the school of ignoring the players’ complaints until they took them public. They said the…
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Evidence in the death of township teen Tiffany Valiante tested by a forensic lab was mishandled by the New Jersey Transit …
ATLANTIC CITY — Stockton University decided its crew team would leave the school district’s boathouse in February rather than wait for a new c…
Before each of his 25 seasons as a high school girls basketball coach, Steve DiPatri has held a meeting with the parents and guardians of his …
BRIDGETON — When the mother of a 3-year-old Cape May County boy who was killed 12 years ago accepted an automated call two weeks ago, she wasn…
Former Mainland Regional High School basketball standout and three-time Press Player of the Year Kylee Watson has entered the college transfer…
LOWER TOWNSHIP — For decades, the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club overlooking the Delaware Bay went all but unnoticed, a tiny building tucked be…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE