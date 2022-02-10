1. Avery Jackson: The Ocean City junior sank two last second shots to beat Vineland this week. She made a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to give the Red Raiders a 46-45 win over Vineland on Monday. She then sank a 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left to give Ocean City a 52-51 win Wednesday.
Avery Jackson does it again! Gives OC 1 point lead with :05 to play. Vine timeout and Vine ball pic.twitter.com/vAt1wOlckP— Coach Keith (@coachkeithbball) February 9, 2022
Avery Jackson sinks winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left pic.twitter.com/WYyBxbMSgi— Michael McGarry (@ACPressMcGarry) February 7, 2022
