1 and 2) "Miller A" and "Miller B" storms

When you think of your classic nor'easters, think of Miller A and Miller B low-pressure systems.

The name comes from J.E. Miller, the researcher who came up with this naming system for East Coast storms in 1946.

They can happen any time of the year, bringing rain, wind and coastal flooding. However, it's during the winter when they're most frequent, and most apt to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Whether it's a Miller A or Miller B depends on where the low-pressure system originates.

In a Miller A setup, the low-pressure system develops off the southeastern United States coast, or the Gulf of Mexico. It then intensifies as it moves up the East Coast before turning to the northeast somewhere in Mid-Atlantic, Northeast or Eastern Canada.

The blizzard of March 13-14, 1993, was an example of a Miller A.

Miller B storms are a little more common but typically not as strong as Miller A storms.

Miller B storms start as low-pressure systems moving east from the Great Plains and Midwest.

The system then weakens as it hits the Appalachian Mountains. However, the low reforms on the other side of the mountains, either over the coastal states or just out to sea. From there, it'll strengthen as it moves north. Like a Miller A, it'll move to the northeast.

For New Jersey, these storms are best known for bringing more snow northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike, a mix along the turnpike and mostly rain to southeastern New Jersey. However, a shift in the track 75 miles east can bring snow to the whole state. The opposite can bring rain to all but the mountains of northwest New Jersey.