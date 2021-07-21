 Skip to main content
1.00 inch hail - Stafford Township at 1:05 p.m.
Hail fell to the ground like snow in Stafford Township Wednesday afternoon. A resident in the Ocean Acres part of town captured video of the severe thunderstorm.

Penny to quarter sized hail fell in a severely warned thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon in the Ocean Acres section of Stafford Township. Resident James Newman captured footage of the hail coming down over the Ocean County town.

