0 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton Borough - $99,800

Highly visible, high traffic prime spot. Zoned residential. However, can be converted to commercial. Prime location. Over an acre with absolute potential. This area is growing fast. Don't miss out on the opportunity of making it yours! If you like to boat, fish, garden., then this is for you! Whatever your niche, this location is the perfect spot to make it happen. Seller shall make no warrants nor implications as to the condition and usage of this home. Property is to be sold in "As Is" condition. Whereas, once under contract, buyer shall perform inspections he/she deems necessary to move forward with sale.

