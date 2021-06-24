Highly visible, high traffic prime spot. Zoned residential. However, can be converted to commercial. Prime location. Over an acre with absolute potential. This area is growing fast. Don't miss out on the opportunity of making it yours! If you like to boat, fish, garden., then this is for you! Whatever your niche, this location is the perfect spot to make it happen. Seller shall make no warrants nor implications as to the condition and usage of this home. Property is to be sold in "As Is" condition. Whereas, once under contract, buyer shall perform inspections he/she deems necessary to move forward with sale.
0 Bedroom Home in Tuckerton Borough - $99,800
Related to this story
Most Popular
Alyssa Sullivan, of Cape May Court House, the newly crowned Miss New Jersey, has a message for everyone, “Don’t put limits on yourself.”
ATLANTIC CITY — A man was fatally stabbed Saturday night in the resort, and a woman who was also stabbed was hospitalized and remains in criti…
MARGATE — Bob Naumchik, of Galloway Township, discovered outdoor dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now he can’t get enough of it.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Atlantic City International Airport will have a four-story, 111-room hotel built near it as part of a four-phase, multim…
The U.S. Supreme Court again has put itself in a position where it might revisit its 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that women have a constitutional …
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The temperature rose into the low 90s Sunday afternoon.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that left one man dead an…
Philadelphia police are investigating the murders of two South Jersey residents inside a car Tuesday.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Facing dwindling room for residential and commercial trash in its landfill, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority has …
DIFFICULT TO SHOW DUE TO TENANT. Corner lot 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow. Nice size yard with a private 2 car parking spot. Conveniently located …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE