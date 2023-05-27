Brand new construction at Parke at Little Falls, stunning finishes to this Chadwick model with three full baths in this Two bedroom unit, Open floor plan with 9' ceiling, Gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, loads of cabinets plus pantry closet, washer and dryer included, all stainless steel appliances. Located less than a mile to Little Falls Train station, close to all major highways, shopping, and town center, easy commute to NY City, Less than a mile to Parl&Ride at Willow Brook Mall .move right in to this brand new unit.
0 Bedroom Home in Little Falls Twp. - $4,100
Related to this story
Most Popular
STONE HARBOR — A young surfer was injured when a shark bit her Sunday afternoon, borough officials said.
Paul Sacco, the winningest high school football coach in South Jersey history, will be back on the sidelines this fall.
MAYS LANDING — Corey San Chirico faced numerous challenges growing up with autism, but at 38, he hasn’t let the neurological condition keep hi…
EGG HARBOR CITY — Lori Giegold wasn’t expecting Thursday to be the day when she’d again have a taste of being back in Vernon, Sussex County.
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE