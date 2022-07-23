 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
0 Bedroom Home in Galloway - $379,900

Your new home is ready! Gorgeous new construction in very desirable Galloway Township. Close to everything on a great street. Spacious open layout for easy living. Guest bath just off entry. Quartz countertops. Loads of cabinets. Island with room for extra seating. Lots of natural light. Large owner's suite. Upstairs laundry. Two additional bedrooms are generously sized. Hall bath completed the upstairs. Full basement. Large yard. 10 year warranty.

